Tahlequah movie makers have begun taking a look at some of their past and future projects, and some are boasting international success.
Steve Cypert, an Indian Capital Technology Center instructor, not only won the Trailblazer Award at the Bare Bones Film Festival earlier this year, he started a class at ICTC and a Facebook group related to movie-making. The Facebook group’s main purpose was to help connect other potential movie makers in Oklahoma because of the rapid growth of the industry.
The group, also known as Hollywood Tahlequah Movie Makers, only has 60 members at the moment. It’s made up of people who want to create films, not just actors. Among the group’s members is one who has written a series for the Oxygen network and another who has recently been hired as a professional actor.
“The other thing is, Tahlequah seems distant from Oklahoma City, which is the core area where most of the filmmaking is happening,” said Cypert. “But for those of us who don’t really want to drive to Oklahoma City – or are interested, but we aren’t to the point where we can make a living at it – [the group is] a part-time thing, but we’ve got some skills. That’s what this is about.”
Cypert started the class because he wanted to show people that movie-making is not just for kids.
“I would like to correct the record on that. Here’s the thing: Oklahoma has a film incentive right now of $30 million, and there’s legislation in the pipes to increase that to $80 million,” said Cypert. “For firms to qualify for that, they have to spend a certain number of dollars here in Oklahoma, hiring Oklahoma people.”
Cypert said this will increase the demand for workers, which is why he believes classes such as his are important.
The class will be offered again around October, and Cypert is trying to redirect it to be more geared toward beginners.
“It’s more of a capstone-type of course, what I’m teaching, because it assumes you know how to make movies. It’s intended for movie makers,” said Cypert. “To meet the needs of the state, it should be more just open-ended to anybody who is interested in knowing how to get started in the film business.”
While some local residents are trying to increase the movie workforce, others are making their names known in the film industry.
Jeremy Scott, a Tahlequah director, has had success with one of his most recent films, which depicts the notorious Tahlequah criminal Rex Brinlee Jr. The film, “Brinlee,” came out at the beginning of February, and officials with various film festivals have sat up and taken notice.
“We’ve pretty much gotten into all of [the film festivals that we’ve submitted to] with the exception of Cannes, and that’s a gigantic film festival,” said Scott. “Quentin Tarantino submits his movies to Cannes, but everything else we’ve done, we’ve gotten into.”
“Brinlee” has been sweeping the stages by getting the nod for seven film festivals, including the American Golden Picture International Film Festival, with around 10 more across the U.S. that have not responded yet. The Oklahoma City Documentary Film Festival is one Scott is especially happy to be a part of, as it is like getting a nod from his home state on his work.
The film has won an award for feature documentary at two film festivals in India. Scott said he did not expect that, and he figured just getting accepted to the festivals is a win.
“I submitted to those expecting to get a fair chance. I expected the film would do well in film festivals because it’s a strong film, but to not only get accepted to two in India but then to win an award – that’s really nice and really unexpected,” said Scott.
After finishing the production of the film, Scott knew it would do better than his Grover Bishop documentary, just because of the sheer amount of content they unearthed to produce “Brinlee.”
“All the stuff that you need to make a documentary was so much more readily available and plentiful,” said Scott. “The hardest decision on ‘Brinlee’ was [trying to decide] what to leave out to keep it at two hours.”
One thing Scott learned from making the film was to be patient and to slow down with a documentary’s process.
Scott said he is contemplating entering the “Brinlee” into more festivals, but he has not fully committed to that yet.
With the success “Brinlee” has garnered, some might wonder when Scott’s next film will appear. He said he does not have any films going through the production or writing process at the moment.
“All I can say is, we’re looking into something, and that’s about it,” said Scott. “Sorry, but we’re not ready to talk about things yet.”
