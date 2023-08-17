NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Single tickets are now on sale for the 2023-’24 season at Walton Arts Center.
The season, which begins September 2023 and runs through June 2024, features more than 60 shows including Disney’s Aladdin, Tanya Tucker, American Girl Live! In Concert, Ailey II, John Waters, and more.
A new series this season is “The Comedy Zone at Walton Arts Center.” These shows are in the 240-capacity Starr Theater with cabaret and theater seating to get you up close to some of the country’s hottest comedians who have been featured on Comedy Central, HBO Comedy, Netflix, Hulu, Just for Laughs, Dry Bar, Sirius XM, and more. Tickets are $21 for theater seating and $31 for cabaret seating.
Walton Arts Center will also host technical rehearsals for two productions launching their national tours from the venue. Northwest Arkansas audiences will see the first performances of “The Cher Show” Nov. 19 and 21 and “Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience” Oct. 14-15 before they set off across the country.
To see all the shows in a series, patrons can subscribe for the P&G Broadway Series, Starrlight Jazz Club, and West Street Live. Series subscribers get the best seats at discounted prices with subscriber-only benefits.
Patrons can also still curate their arts experience with the “Create Your Own” subscription. People can choose shows from any series except for Starrlight Jazz Club and West Street Live to make a custom three, five, or seven show subscription package. The more shows people can add in a “Create Your Own” subscription the more they save. Three-show packages get $2 off each ticket, five-show packages get $3 off each ticket, and seven-show packages get $5 off each ticket. “Create Your Own” subscribers also get early access to new shows added throughout the year and discounts on most shows, including Broadway.
Single tickets and subscription packages can be purchased online at waltonartscenter.org, in-person at Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Single tickets for Fayetteville Film Fest-curated showcases and Artosphere classical music performances will go on sale this fall. Single tickets for the remainder of Artosphere programming will go on sale this winter.
The 2023-’24 season includes: the Procter & Gamble Broadway Series with eight performances by SIX Sept. 12-17; “TINA – The Tina Turner Musical” will be Dec. 12-17 with eight performances; “Jagged Little Pill” will be Jan. 23-28 with eight performances; “Company” will be Feb. 20-25 with eight performances; Disney’s “Aladdin” will be March 26-31 with eight performances; and “Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird” will be April 16-21 with eight performances.
Coca-Cola Night Out will have The Music of Sam Cooke – The King of Soul Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.; The Cher Show on Nov. 19 and 21 with three performances; An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee Thursday, Feb. 29 at 7 p.m.; Pilobolus’ Re: Creation Tour Thursday, March 14 at 7 p.m.; and “Hairspray” May 3-5 with three performances.
Land O’Lakes Concert Series will have Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.; Tanya Tucker Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.; “JOHNNY CASH — The Official Concert Experience” Oct. 14-15 with two performances; “Lorrie Morgan’s Enchanted Christmas” Friday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m.; and Squirrel Nut Zippers’ Holiday Caravan Tuesday, Dec. 19
Kellogg’s Kids and Family Series will have PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” Sept. 29–Oct. 1 with three performances; Walton Arts Center and SoNA present “The Snowman: A Family Concert” on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.; “The Polar Express” on Friday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. with tickets available until Dec. 1; American Girl Live! In Concert on Saturday, Feb. 3 with two performances; BRUSH Theatre’s Poli POP! Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.; Tutti Frutti’s “The Boy Who Cried Wolf” on Tuesday, March 5 at 7 p.m.; NORTH on Sunday, April 28 at 4 p.m.; and Compagnia TPO’s and ERBA – A Forest in the City May 14-15 with two performances.
For more information on more shows, go to www.waltonartscenter.org.
