NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Single tickets for the Tony Award-winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX are on sale now.
SIX will be at Walton Arts Center Sept. 12-17 for eight performances.
Purchase tickets now by visiting waltonartscenter.org, by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or in person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power.
SIX won 23 awards in the 2021-’22 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for best original score – music and lyrics – and the Outer Critics Circle Award for best musical. “The SIX: Live On Opening Night” Broadway album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 million streams in its first month. SIX earned five 2019 Laurence Olivier Award nominations, including best new musical.
Digital tickets will be the default delivery method for show tickets, parking and add-ons purchased for the 2023-’24 Walton Arts Center season. Digital tickets feature a rotating QR code for security purposes. The rotating QR code for each ticket will be delivered within 24 hours of the performance start time or at a time specified by the artist and can be securely shared with members of your party.
When attending a show, patrons just need to open their digital ticket wallet, tap on a performance to view the digital ticket QR code, show it to an usher for scanning, and swipe left for any additional tickets to the performance.
Show days and times include Sept. 12 and 13 at 7 p.m.; Sept. 14 at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.; Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sept. 17 at 2 p.m.
Single tickets for all shows in Walton Arts Center’s 2023-’24 season will go on sale in August.
