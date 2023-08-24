Labor Day Weekend is right around the corner, which means it is the perfect time to head out to the nearest state park and enjoy a three-day weekend.
Across the state, parks are preparing a variety of activities for individuals and families to enjoy this holiday weekend. The Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation is sharing a roundup of these events for Oklahomans to participate in.
“Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end to summer, but we hope Oklahomans will take advantage of the long weekend to enjoy time at their favorite state park,” Shelley Zumwalt, executive director of OTRD, said. “Our parks are the perfect place to relax, rejuvenate and soak up the last days of summer.”
Festivities in Eastern Oklahoma parks include:
Labor Day Weekend “End of Summer Bash” at Grand Lake will take place all weekend Sept. 2-4. People can wrap up the summer season on Grand Lake O' the Cherokees at the Bernice Nature Center, at the Bernice Area at Grand Lake State Park. The whole family is invited to celebrate Labor Day Weekend with an end of summer bash. Participate in activities and outdoor adventures that will be taking place all weekend long.
At Tenkiller State Park on Friday, Sept. 1, patrons will be able to make hummingbird feeders at 10 a.m. and edible bird nests at 1 p.m. Participants will be able to take part in Wet ‘N Wild Fun Hour at 3 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 2, patrons will create "Beady Critters," at 10 a.m., meet Houdini and watch snakes eat at 1 p.m., design T-shirts at 3 p.m., and make ice cream in a bag at 5 p.m. A night hike will also start at 8 p.m., but registration will end at 7 p.m. at the Nature Center.
On Sunday, Sept. 3, there will be a naturalist scavenger hunt at 10 a.m. A copy of the hunt can be found at the Nature Center, where the form should be turned back in to earn a prize. People will also be able to paint rocks at 1 p.m., and participate in a toad meet and greet at 3 p.m.
On Monday, Sept. 4, people can make window suncatchers at 11 a.m., seed bombs at 1 p.m., and participate in the Wet N' Wild Fun Hour at 3 p.m.
At Greenleaf State Park, on Friday, Sept. 1, participants can make nature journals at 11 a.m., learn about toads at Froggy Friday at 2 p.m., and play outdoor games at 6 p.m. People can also participate in historical golf cart tours at the gift shop office at 4 p.m.; kids will be $5 and adults will be $7.
On Saturday, Sept. 2, kids can paint rocks at 11 a.m., make a sensory sandbox at 2 p.m., and participate in more historical golf cart tours. Sunday, Sept. 3, will feature a Native American tale of Clever Coyote at 10 a.m., a possum workshop at noon, and more golf cart tours, which must be paid by 3:45 p.m. On Monday, Sept. 4, people can create pine cone bird feeders at 10 a.m., and golf cart tours at 4 p.m.
At Lake Eufaula State Park, on Monday, Sept. 4, there will be an annual youth fishing derby with registration for those 12 years old and younger at 8:30 a.m. Fishing will be from 9-10:30 a.m., and awards and prizes will be 10:30-11 a.m. A. free lunch will also be provided following the awards.
On Saturday, Sept. 2, at Sequoyah State Park the Paul Holt Band will return to the Sequoyah Lodge Courtyard for live music at 7 p.m.
