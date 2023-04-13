NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – The Cherrytree Music Company and Live Nation have confirmed Sting will take his acclaimed My Songs World Tour across North American in September and October, including a stop at the Walmart AMP on Thursday, Oct. 12, as part of the Cox Concert Series.
Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m.
Following performances in United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore earlier this year, Sting’s My Songs tour returns to North America. This concert is an exuberant and dynamic show featuring his most beloved songs, written throughout the 17-time Grammy Award winner’s illustrious career both with The Police and as a solo artist. Fans can expect to be taken on a musical journey with timeless hits like “Fields of Gold,” “Shape of my Heart,” “Roxanne” “Englishman In New York,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Message In A Bottle,” “Demolition Man,” and many more.
Sting will be accompanied by an electric rock ensemble.
Members of Sting’s Fan Club have the opportunity to access exclusive pre-sale tickets prior to the general public by visiting www.sting.com. The general on sale will start at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 14. Standard ticket prices range from $39.50-$179.50 plus applicable fees.
New to the Walmart AMP this season is premier reserved parking, which guarantees patrons a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $30.
Also new is AMP Underground, an add-on, all-ages club experience. Located underneath Choctaw Plaza, the space includes a private bar and limited food menu to purchase, lounge seating, live concert video and audio feed, private restrooms, and priority entry into the venue. The space opens 30 minutes before gates and closes one hour after the concert ends. Purchase AMP Underground for $49 per person and get all this plus two drinks and light snacks included. By mid-May, concertgoers will be able to add-on AMP Underground for June through October shows.
Returning this season, Fast Track for priority access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to orders for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.
Purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600, or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays.
All concert tickets and add-ons will be delivered digitally. Patrons will access their tickets by logging in at wallet.amptickets.com with the same username or email and password they use to purchase tickets for the Walmart AMP.
Digital tickets will be delivered to ticket wallets immediately upon purchase and can be securely shared with members of the person's party. A rotating QR code for each ticket will be delivered within 24 hours of the performance start time or at a time specified by the tour.
