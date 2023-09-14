TULSA – Styx is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove, on Friday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale Sept. 15.
The six men in Styx have committed to rocking the paradise together with audiences far and wide by entering their second decade of averaging more than 100 shows a year, and each one of them is committed to making the next show better than the last. Styx draws from over four decades of chart hits, singalongs, and deep cuts.
Like a symphony that builds to a satisfying crescendo, a Styx set covers a wide range of stylistic cornerstones.
