OKLAHOMA CITY – Arts Council Oklahoma City will once again bring live music to the Myriad Botanical Gardens with the return of the Sunday Twilight Concert Series presented by the Chickasaw Nation.
“The Sunday Twilight Concert Series is the perfect opportunity to experience free live music from talented performers in a fun, relaxed environment," ACOKC Executive Director Angela Cozby said. "Every year we make a concerted effort to bring in bands of all genres and backgrounds that represent our entire community and we're thrilled with the variety featured in this year's Twilight lineup."
Traditionally, the Sunday Twilight Concert Series has been a staple throughout the summer, but this year the shows were pushed back to avoid the dangerous summer temperatures.
Two concerts were held in early June, and now the rest of the season will commence on Aug. 27 when Ckai Dawson and The Experience bring an upbeat, melodic sound with funk and jazz undertones, while delivering high energy and soulful originals coupled with reimagined covers. That will be followed by performances from the 145th Army Band, Latin music with Lee Hernan, and LABRYS will end the season on Oct. 8. For the first time ever, this year's concerts will feature opening acts providing family-friendly entertainment leading up to the show.
"The Sunday Twilight Concert Series has been a staple in OKC for over a decade and we're excited to be enhancing the event and taking it to the next level," ACOKC Events Coordinator Avery Matney said. "In addition to the outstanding live music, each performance will feature things like magic from Joe Coover, face painting from the Bricktown Clowns, and science demonstrations from Oklahoma Science Museum."
Opening activities will take place from 6-7 p.m., with the concert running from 7-8:30 p.m. Attending the event is free thanks to funding from Arts Council Oklahoma City and support from The Chickasaw Nation.
"We're incredibly grateful for our partnership with The Chickasaw Nation that allows us to achieve our mission of bringing the arts and the community together," Cozby said. "Their support allows us to make every aspect of this event free to the public, so grab your lawn chairs, fill up your ice chest and join us in the Myriad Botanical Gardens for a night of outstanding entertainment."
The full Sunday Twilight Concert Series lineup can be found at www.artscouncilokc.com/twilight.
Arts Council Oklahoma City is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing the arts and the community together through free or low-cost cultural events and a variety of arts outreach activities that impact underserved populations. Each year, Arts Council events, programs, and services reach nearly one million Oklahoma City residents and visitors.
For more information, call 405-270-4848 or visit artscouncilokc.com
