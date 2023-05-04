TULSA – Gospel, Americana, and country come together on one stage as T. Graham Brown joins forces with country hitmaker Doug Stone at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $15.50 and went on sale April 28.
With 15 studio albums under his belt, T. Graham Brown has charted more than 35 singles on the Billboard, Cash Box, and Gospel charts since 1986. Some of his hits include “I Tell It Like It Used to Be,” “Hell and High Water,” “Don’t Go to Strangers,” “Wine Into Water,” and “Darlene.”
In 2014, he was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Roots Gospel album with “Forever Changed.” He’s appeared on country music’s biggest stage, the Grand Ole Opry, almost 300 times since making his debut there in 1986.
Doug Stone was already past the age of 30 when a Nashville manager paired him with Epic Records to debut in 1990 with the single “I’d Be Better Off (In a Pine Box).” His self-titled debut album also produced “In a Different Light,” which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Country Song.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.