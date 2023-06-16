Tahlequah Community Playhouse has been entertaining audiences since 1974.
This year, the organization is celebrating its 50th season with plays that have been performed by TCP at least once in the past 50 years. Then and now titles include "The Addams Family," a musical, book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music and lyrics by Anderw Lippa; "Our Town," by Thorton Wilder, drama; "Harvey," by Mary Chase, a comedy; and "And Then There Were None," by Agatha Christie, a mystery.
Season tickets can be purchased online at http://www.tcpok.com or by going through the box office at 539-234-9444. Tickets are $120 for dinner and four shows, or $45 for four show-only tickets through June 30. Prices go up $10 on July 1.
TCP is a member of the Oklahoma Community Theatre Association and the American Association of Community Theaters. TCP meets the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m., at Saint Basil Episcopal Church at 814 North Vinita Ave.
