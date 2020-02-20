Even under the specter of murder, the show must go on in Tahlequah High School’s production of “Curtains.”
THS students will present this comic musical whodunit at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Feb. 27-29 at the Performing Arts Center.
Tiger Theatre Director Michael Peters said “Curtains” is a comedy murder mystery set in 1959. It starts with a show’s opening night.
“The star of the show is a has-been if there ever was one,” Peters said. “She collapses on opening night right after the curtain call, and it turns out she’s actually been murdered.”
The cast and crew is locked in the theater as Lt. Frank Cioffi, seeks to find the murderer, he said. The detective also is a musical theater buff with his own ideas on improving the show.
Sophomore Owen Martin plays Cioffi.
“I’m getting distracted from my job a lot because I’m trying to help out the show,” Martin said. “My character really likes the theater.”
He said the show has been a lot of fun and hard work.
“I get hit by a sandbag,” he said. “It’s really awesome. It’s just kind of exciting.”
Senior Katie Retherford plays Carmen Bernstein, the show’s producer.
“She’s very brassy and gets what she needs done,” Retherford said. “She’s got a daughter, Elaine, who she is very rude to. But it turns out it’s for a very good reason. She’ll do pretty much anything to get her daughter onto Broadway.”
Retherford said it’s been wonderful doing the show.
“I’ve loved theater for as long as I can remember,” she said. “And getting a big part has been really good.”
“Curtains” was written by Rupert Holmes with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Kander and Holmes. Kander and Ebb are known for their work on “Cabaret” and “Chicago.” Holmes is known for the “Pina Colada” song from 1979.
Peters said THS Tiger Theatre did “Curtains” about six years ago.
He recalled the large number of students who showed up for a casting call for a much smaller show last year.
“We decided to revisit a show that we knew had much larger cast,” he said. “This show has 30 to 35 kids involved.”
Peters said the cast is “an amazing group of kids.”
He said the play is not part of a class, so cast members were pulled in different directions with outside commitments.
“The cast has really pulled together,” Peters said. “We wanted to give as many people as possible a chance to be part of the production.”
