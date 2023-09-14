TangleWood will be at the Deck in Cookson Thursday, Sept. 14. The performance will go from 6-9 p.m. Mike Allen will be joining TangleWood on the fiddle. From left are: Wes Combs and Mark Sweeney.
TangleWood to perform at the Deck in Cookson
