NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Tanya Tucker, two-time Grammy winning entertainment legend and the newest inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame, is coming to the Walton Arts Center on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m., as part of the Land O’ Lakes Concert Series.
Tickets are $35-$69 plus applicable fees and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 28. Purchase tickets at waltonartscenter.org, by visiting the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or by calling 479-443-5600.
Born in Seminole, Texas, Tucker had her first country hit, the classic “Delta Dawn,” at the age of 13 in 1972. She then released a pair of wild and brash rock records at 18 and returned to country music in her 20s to ultimately take the Country Music Association female vocalist of the year award in 1991. Along the way, she’s been a cutting horse champion, played dives and stadiums, created headlines, and lived life to the fullest.
