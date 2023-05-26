Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. recently held an awards banquet celebrating the completion of the 49th season.
TCP has been entertaining audiences since 1974. Following the 1979-’80 season TCP decided to hand out awards for the first time. The first Best Production Award went to Erwin Turner for the play “Nothing But the Truth.” The next year, Turner was given a special award for “Behind the Scenes” work. Turner died later that year. The awards TCP hands out each year were named in his honor, Erwins.
The theme for this year’s banquet was “Then and Now.” The upcoming season will be the 50th one. A committee was charged with narrowing the choices down from the 200 plays that have been performed since the beginning. Members of the committee selected several plays in different genres.
Next, two plays were selected from each category to be voted on by members and patrons during the 49th season. The 50th season plays are the result of that vote. The plays for the 50th season are “The Adams Family” as a musical; “Our Town” as a drama; “Harvey” as a comedy; and “And Then There Were None” as a mystery.
Season tickets are now available. The price is $120 for dinner and the show until June 30, and show only tickets are $45 also until June 30. Prices will go up on July 1.
For more information, visit tcpok.com, follow TCP on FaceBook, and/or call the box office at 539-234-9444. TCP meets the last Tuesday of the month at St. Basil Episcopal Church at North Vinita Avenue in Tahlequah. TCP is member of the Oklahoma Association of Community Theatres and the American Association of Community Theaters.
