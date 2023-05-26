Winners of TCP’S Erwin awards for the 49th season are from left, front row, are: Mason Walters, Coty Thompson, David VanDonkelaar, and Laura Carter. Back row: Criss Pearson, Rhonda Carr, Bryn Smith, Dianna Gordineer, and Peggy Kaney. Other winners not pictured are Gerardo Mora, Kevin Neal, Bridget Cowlishaw, Craig Clifford, Sandra Becker, Typhanie Polak, Kriss Harris and the band from “Quilters,” Matthew Kaney, Buzzy Manning, Juliet Colyer, and Linda Payton.