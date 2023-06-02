Hannah Hewitt, left, as Ariel, sings of wanting more to fellow mermaid and mentor Keira Kate McInnes, with Lexi Hewitt in the background as flounder. Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. presents the Penguin Project performance of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid, Jr.” June 2-3 at 7 p.m. at the Tahlequah High School Performing Arts Center at 591 Pendelton St. Admission is by donation.