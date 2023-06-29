Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. will hold auditions for the fall 2023 musical, "The Addams Family, A New Musical Comedy" July 10-11.
The event will be from 6:30-8 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church at 315 E. Shawnee St.
The book was written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. Craig Clifford will direct the play with musical Director Kriss Harris.
The Addams family kids are growing up. Their daughter, Wednesday, is now an 18-year-old woman who is ready for a life on her own. She has fallen in love with Lucas Beineke, a sweet, smart boy from a normal, respectable Ohio family – the most un-Addams sounding person one could be. To make matters worse, she has invited the Beinekes to their home for dinner. In one fateful, hilarious night, secrets are disclosed, relationships are tested, and the Addams family must face up to the one horrible thing they have managed to avoid for generations – change.
Shows dates are Sept. 15-17 and 22-24 at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center at 100 Water Ave. There are 15-20 roles, most are for adults. Wednesday and Pugsley can be high school students. People auditioning should be prepared to sing from their own recording or with piano accompaniment. Those auditioning should bring their own sheet music for the pianist. Technicians, back stage crew, costume, make-up, etc. are also needed for the production. Questions for the director should be emailed to cliffordcraig51@gmail.com.
Season tickets for the 50th season are available at http://www.tcpok.com by clicking on the tickets tab, or through its ticket outlets – Beautiquey and the Beast boutique and Morris-Cragar Flowers. Call the box office at 539-234-9444 for information on seating and dietary needs.
