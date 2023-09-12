Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. will hold auditions for the second play of its 50th season, "Our Town," Sept. 18-19.
The event will be at St. Basil Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave., at 7 p.m.
"Our Town," by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Thorton Wilder, will be directed by Mike Phillips.
The cast includes 21 characters, 14 men, and seven women. Large and small roles are available for men and women. Leading parts include two roles for younger actors one male and one female, ages teen to 20s. Auditions will consist of cold reading of the play. Show dates are Nov. 10-12 and 17-19. All performances are held at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center at 100 N. Water Ave.
"Our Town" presents the small town of Grover's Corners in three acts: "Daily Life," "Love and Marriage," and "Death and Eternity." Narrated by a stage manager and performed with minimal props and sets, the play depicts the simple daily lives of the Webb and Gibbs families as their children fall in love, marry, and eventually – in one of the most famous scenes in American theater – die.
For more information, email the director at phillips@nsuok.edu or call the box office at 539-234-9444.
