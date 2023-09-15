Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. will hold auditions for the second play of its 50th season, "Our Town," Sept. 18-19 at 7 p.m.
The event will take place at 7 p.m. at St. Basil Episcopal Church at 814 N. Vinita Ave.
"Our Town" by Pulitzer Prize winning author Thorton Wilder will be directed by Mike Phillips. The cast includes 21 characters, 14 men, and seven women. Large and small roles are available for both men and women. Leading parts include two roles for younger actors – one male and one female, whose ages are teen to 20s.
Auditions will consist of cold reading of the play. Show dates are Nov. 10-12 and 17-19. All performances will be held at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
"Our Town" presents the small town of Grover's Corners in three act: "Daily Life," "Love and Marriage," and Death and Eternity." Narrated by a stage manager and performed with minimal props and sets, the play depicts the simple daily lives of the Webb and Gibbs families as their children fall in love, marry, and eventually – in one of the most famous scenes in American theater – die.
For more information, email the director at phillips@nsuok.edu or call the box office at 539-234-9444.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.