Wednesday Addams played by Ella Emberson, left, tortures her brother, Pugsley Addams, played by Lillian Castro in Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc.'s production of "The Addams Family." The production will run Sept. 22-23 at the Armory at 100 N. Water Ave. For tickets, go to tcpok.com and click on the tickets tab. Tickets may also be purchased at Beautiquey and the Beast boutique, or Morris-Cragar florist. Call the box office at 539-234-9444 for more information. Dinner reservations must be made by Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 5 p.m.