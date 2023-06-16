Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. will present a murder mystery fundraiser, "Murder at 30,000 Feet," July 7-8, at 6:30 p.m.
The production is written by Amy Patterson and directed by Criss Pearson. The venue is First Presbyterian Church at 315 E. Shawnee St. in Tahlequah.
The audience are passengers on an airplane 30,000 feet in the air. Major Turbulence is the pilot. Chicken tycoon Col. Beauregard Tyson Gizzard's body is found stuffed in the overhead compartment. Several of the passengers and crew have motives for the grisly murder.
Cost for the show and dinner are $45 per person. Reservations are needed by the Wednesday before the shows. Call 539-234-9444 for reservations.
Part of the proceeds will go to pay for 25 Ukrainian refugees, living in Tulsa, to attend one of the plays this season. Season tickets are available for $120 for dinner and the show, and $45 for show-only tickets until July 1, then the price goes up by $10. To order season tickets, go to http://www.tcpok.com.
