Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. will host a 50th year anniversary kick-off event on Aug. 26.
The event will take place at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church at 315 E. Shawnee St. to celebrate the nonprofit’s many years of entertaining the community.
On display will be many posters, props, programs, pictures, set pieces, scrapbooks, archival information, etc. that have been used and collected over time. Current TCP members, season ticket holders, past members, and anyone who has been in a TCP play over the past 50 years and/or interested in knowing more about the organization is invited to attend.
The special activity of the evening will be a presentation of the first play staged by TCP in 1974. An abridged version of the melodrama, “Ten Nights in a Bar Room” will be read by members of the audience who wish to participate. We invite all in attendance to join the celebration with a singalong of songs from the era to round out the evening.
All are encouraged to wear their favorite TCP T-shirt. Light refreshments will be served.
TCP is a member of the Oklahoma Community Theatre Association and the American Association of Community Theaters. Meetings are held on the last Tuesday of the month, 6 p.m., at St. Basil Episcopal Church, 814 North Vinita Ave., in Tahlequah.
