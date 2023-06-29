Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. will present a murder mystery fundraiser, "Murder at 30,000 Feet," July 7-8 at 6:30 p.m.
Written by Amy Patterson and directed by Criss Pearson, the production will take place at First Presbyterian Church at 315 E. Shawnee St.
The audience are passengers on an airplane 30,000 feet in the air. Major Turbulence is the pilot. Chicken tycoon Col. Beauregard Tyson Gizzard's body is found stuffed in the overhead compartment. Several of the passengers and crew have motives for the grisly murder.
The cost for the show and dinner are $45 per person. Reservations are needed by Wednesday, July 5 at 5 p.m. Call 539-234-9444 for reservations. Dinner is catered by The Red Rooster Bistro and Bakery in Wagoner.
Part of the proceeds will go to pay for 25 refugees, living in Tulsa for five years, to attend one of the plays this season. A karaoke machine donated by X-press Stop will also be raffled. Tickets are $1 each or five for $6. Season tickets for the 50th season are available. Visit at http://www.tcpok.com and click on the tickets tab, or visit ticket outlets at Beautiquey and the Beast boutique or Morris-Cragar Flowers.
TCP meets the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at St. Basil Episcopal Church, which is at 814 N. Vinita Ave.
