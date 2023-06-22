Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. will present a murder mystery fundraiser, “Murder at 30,000 Feet,” July 7-8.
The production will take place at 6:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church at 315 E. Shawnee St. in Tahlequah.
The play was written by Amy Patterson and directed by Criss Pearson. The audience are passengers on an airplane 30,000 feet in the air.
Major Turbulence is the pilot. Chicken tycoon Col. Beauregard Tyson Gizzard’s body is found stuffed in the overhead compartment. Several of the passengers and crew have motives for the grisly murder.
Cost for the show and dinner are $45 per person. Reservations are needed by Wednesday, July 5, at 5 p.m. Call 539-234-9444 for reservations.
Part of the proceeds will go to pay for 25 refugees to attend one of the plays this season.
Season tickets are available for $120 for dinner and the show, and $45 for show-only tickets until June 30. Prices will go up July 1. For more information, go to http://www.tcpok.com.
Season tickets may be purchased by calling the box office or from TCP’s ticket vendors Beautiquey and the Beast or Morris-Cragar florist.
TCP meets the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at St. Basil Episcopal church, which is at 814 N. Vinita Ave.
