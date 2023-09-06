Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. will present "The Addams Family, The Musical Comedy" as the first play of the new season.
The musical was taken from the book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and the lyrics are by Andrew Lippa. Craig Clifford will direct the musical, along with Steve Ball. The production is choreographed by Lena Huffman with Musical Director Kriss Harris.
All the plays being presented in the 50th season are plays previously performed by TCP. They were selected by members and attendees from last season.
The Addams family kids are growing up. Their daughter, Wednesday, is now an 18-year-old woman who is ready for a life on her own. She has fallen in love with Lucas Beineke, a sweet, smart boy from a normal, respectable Ohio family – the most un-Addams sounding person one could be. And to make matters worse, she has invited the Beinekes to their home for dinner. In one fateful, hilarious night, secrets are disclosed, relationships are tested, and the Addams family must face up to the one horrible thing they've managed to avoid for generations – change.
All performances are dinner theater performances and are held at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15-16 and 22-23. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and dinner is served at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 and 24. The play starts one hour after dinner.
Tickets are $35 for dinner and the show, and may be purchased at Morris-Cragar florist, Beautiquey and the Beast boutique, or from www.tcpok.com; click on the ticket tab. Show-only tickets are $15, and $10 for students and may be purchased at the door. Reservations are required for the dinner shows and must be purchased by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for that weekends performance. Special seating needs and dietary needs available upon request. Season tickets, program ads, and sponsorships are still available. Contact the box office if interested.
Dinner is catered by the Red Rooster Bistro and Bakery in Wagoner.
For more information, call the box office at 539-234-9444. TCP is a member of The American Association of Community Theaters, and The Oklahoma Community Theatre Association. Meetings are held on the last Tuesday of the month at St. Basil Episcopal Church, 804 N. Vinita Ave., Tahlequah.
