NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Tenacious D, comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass has announced the expansion of their Spicy Meatball Tour this fall including a stop at the Walmart AMP on Monday, Sept. 11, as part of the Cox Concert Series.
Gates open at 6 pm. Music starts at 8 pm.
Tickets went on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9. Standard ticket prices range from $35-$99.95 plus applicable fees.
The tour dates come on the heels of the recently-released recorded version of Tenacious D’s viral, fan-favorite live cover of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game.” The single is accompanied by a video directed by longtime D collaborator Taylor Stephens, and features the dynamic duo in a glorious, romantic romp by the sea. Last month, they released their first new song in five years, “Video Games,” which has been streamed over 18 million times across all platforms in less than a month. The animated music video, created by Oney Plays, brings video game-ified versions of Black and Gass to life in classic and hilarious ways.
In addition to the single releases, Tenacious D will be the special guest at this year’s Video Game Awards, happening on June 25 at the Hollywood Bowl, where they will be performing “Video Games.”
New to the Walmart AMP this season is Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees patrons a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $30.
Also new is AMP Underground, an add-on, all-ages club experience. Located underneath Choctaw Plaza, the space includes a private bar and limited food menu to purchase, lounge seating, live concert video and audio feed, private restrooms, and priority entry into the venue. The space opens 30 minutes before gates and closes one hour after the concert ends. Patrons can purchase AMP Underground for $49 per person and get all this plus two drinks and light snacks included. By mid-May, concertgoers will be able to add-on AMP Underground for June through October shows.
Returning this season, Fast Track for priority access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to orders for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.
Purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays.
All concert tickets and add-ons will be delivered digitally. Patrons will access their tickets by logging in at wallet.amptickets.com with the same username or email and password they use to purchase tickets for the Walmart AMP.
Digital tickets will be delivered to ticket wallets immediately upon purchase and can be securely shared with members of a party. A rotating QR code for each ticket will be delivered within 24 hours of the performance start time or at a time specified by the tour.
