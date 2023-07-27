The third annual Terp Float Festival is set to return to the banks of the Illinois River Aug. 3-5, with good tunes and vibes.
Event organizer Brent McDonald said the festival will feature 30-plus artists performing over three days at Diamondhead Resort.
"The lineup is genre-spanning from bluegrass, red dirt country, funk, rock, jam and a wide range of DJs playing bass, house, and electro funk," said McDonald. "Our headliners are SunSquabi, Recycled Funk, Squeaky Feet, Eureka Strings, and Flintwick."
More than 120 vendors will set up shop at the festival.
"[Vendors include] local arts and crafts, glassblowers, 12-plus food trucks, live painters, and Oklahoma [medical marijuana] brands," said McDonald.
Terp is short for “terpenes,' which is typically found in the oily residue of plants, especially cannabis plants. It is said to provide the unique taste and smell to each individual strain. The resort is cannabis-friendly, but attendees must follow local laws and rules set by the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.
Attendees will see some changes from previous installments of the Terp Float Festival. This year, festival organizers have have added a second day of floating, third day of live music, and an air-conditioned tent for guests to cool off in. Performances will also be starting later in the day.
When music isn't sounding through the grounds, festival-goers have a variety options for recreation.
"We have tons of activities available at the festival from floating, swimming, workshops, yoga, and we are hosting a Kids Kamp for the little ones," he said.
Yoga will take place Saturday morning at 8 a.m. in front of the main stage.
The festival is open to all ages, but certain areas may be restricted for those under age 18. Minors must be accompanied by a parent. Pets are allowed but must remain on-leash and owners have to pick up after them.
McDonald said tickets are available at the door each day at Diamondhead Resort and online. Several different types of passes, some of which include floating packages, are on offer.
"We have a special for Tahlequah locals – $25 at the door passes available Friday and Saturday," he said.
You're invited
Festival attendees can being checking in on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. The "opening ceremony sesh" begins Thursday at 7 p.m. in front of the main stage. Tickets can be purchased at www.terpfloatoklahoma.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.