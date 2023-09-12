Bryn Smith, standing, gives a make-up tutorial for the cast members who play the Addams family ancestors in TCP'S production of "The Addams Family." Backstage members such as stage managers, props people, hair and make-up artists, are important partners in every TCP production. The play opens Sept. 15 at the Armory. For tickets, call 539-234-9444, or go to http://www.tcpok.com and click on the tickets tab. From left are: Aletha Rodgers, Susan LaVictoire, Alaina Spencer, Darren Tobey, Misty Zimbelman, and Rhonda Carr.