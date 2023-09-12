Bryn Smith, standing, gives a make-up tutorial for the cast members who play the Addams family ancestors in TCP'S production of "The Addams Family." Backstage members such as stage managers, props people, hair and make-up artists, are important partners in every TCP production. The play opens Sept. 15 at the Armory. For tickets, call 539-234-9444, or go to http://www.tcpok.com and click on the tickets tab. From left are: Aletha Rodgers, Susan LaVictoire, Alaina Spencer, Darren Tobey, Misty Zimbelman, and Rhonda Carr.
featured
'The Addams Family' to take stage Sept. 15
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire that claimed one life under investigation
- Long resigns from City Council post; TFD OKs volunteers
- Cougars shut out in road opener at Stilwell
- SHUTOUT SOPHOMORE: Dotson leads Lady TIgers to win despite 'anemic' day at plate
- Superintendents at most schools in county got pay hikes this year
- Daily Log 9-7-23
- Man accused of killing deputy’s daughter to be in prelim hearing
- Police Beat 9-10-23: Fraudulent tag leads to discovery of pot, arrest
- Tribal citizen dies after being struck in head with baseball bat
- Massage therapist arrested after offering 'extra' to undercover deputy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.