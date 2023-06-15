NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America’s musical history.
The Beach Boys – who have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and an American icon – will bring their America’s Band Tour to Walton Arts Center on Wednesday, Sept. 27.
Since the band’s co-founder, lead-singer, and chief lyricist Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” in 1961, dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music,” and “Kokomo.” The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famers were honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the lifetime achievement award. With more than five decades of touring, Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys, Capitol/EMI’s 30-track collection of the band’s biggest hits, has achieved triple-platinum success with sales of more than three million copies.
Last year, The Beach Boys released “Sail On Sailor” – 1972 – an expansive box set that celebrates and dives deep into their transformative and fruitful 1972 era which bore the albums “Carl and the Passions” – “So Tough” and “Holland.” The comprehensive collection, which was named one of the best box sets of 2022 by Rolling Stone and the New York Times, boasts remastered versions of studio albums, a reproduction of the “Mount Vernon and Fairway” – “A Fairytale” – EP, an unreleased live concert recorded at Carnegie on Thanksgiving in 1972, plus a bounty of unreleased outtakes, live recordings, radio promos, alternate versions, alternate mixes, isolated backing tracks, and a cappella versions. The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, Bruce Johnston, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago, and John Wedemeyer.
Tickets are $79.95-$159.95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 16. Tickets are at waltonartscenter.org or by calling 479-443-5600.
