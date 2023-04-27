Steve Fisher will be performing at the Branch at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.
Fisher’s songs reveal a deep resonance of spirituality and soul-searching, seasoned with just a pinch of wry humor and a dash of self-deprecating awareness of the frailty of us humans as we stumble through this life without a road map. Fisher just seems to see life from a slightly different angle than most of us, and it affords him clear views to universal truths that often escape us in our busy lives, because we are in just to big a hurry to notice.
Fisher has roots in East Texas and Oklahoma and earned an Engineering Tech degree from Texas A&M. In the 80s, he spent some time as the keyboard player for the Southern Cross band. In 1989, he was a New Folk winner at the Kerrville Folk Festival.
If Steve Fisher had chosen a more commercial path, everyone would know his name and they would be hearing his tunes in elevators, but that isn’t who Fisher is. On the other hand, not very many people who could teach as much about the art and craft of songwriting as he can, and that’s why he is playing Kerrville, again.
