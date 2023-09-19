The Branch will feature Stone and Tumble, a musical duo from Tahlequah, on Friday, Sept. 22.
The group features Darla Bodnar on lead vocals, keys, and acoustic guitar, and Randy Bodnar on vocals and lead guitar. Their music includes multiple genres including classic rock, motown, blues, and country along with catchy original tunes they have co-written together. Freddy G also provides percussion. They will perform from 8-10 p.m.
The night of Saturday, Sept. 23 will be a special event with Gypsy Twang playing at the outdoor stage.
Gypsy Twang has been together as a band, in one form or another, since 2009. Current members include Sarah Barker Huhn on lead vocals and guitar; Steve Huhn on the upright bass; John Williams on lead vocals, guitar, and harmonica; and Kurt "Frenchie" Neilsen on the mandolin and tenor guitar.
Williams and Huhn deliver vocals, often as duets, as well as writing many original tunes for the band. Their music is best described as Okie songs with gypsy soul. They also pay homage to their roots, rendering folk songs from people like Woody Guthrie and those written by friends in the Red Dirt scene.
They have played many venues across Oklahoma, including the Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival, the Arcadia Round Barn, the Woody Guthrie festival, Gypsy Café’, and Blue Doors at Tenkiller.
