On Saturday, Aug. 26, the Branch will have a "Welcome Back NSU" event at their outdoor stage area.
Music will start at 7 p.m. with Chris Ray and his Minimal Circus. Then at 8 p.m. Joe Mack and Brett Fitzgerald, the MF'S, will take the stage for two sets to finish up the evening.
There is no cover charge, and there will be service outside, as well as, inside the venue. This is the first of three weekend events the Branch has scheduled this fall. There will be another in September and October.
