TULSA – Tulsa-based band, The House on Bluff, will headline a show at Blackbird on Pearl on Saturday, July 15.
The show will feature Duval and Colton Gleghorn as well as displays by Mery McNett and Katrinka Booth.
The House on Bluff includes Jon Malone on guitars, vocals, and songwriting, Tre’ Barnes on drums, and Lucas Bradley on bass andvocals. The trio brings a kinetic, melodically-layered sound into right now.
The House on Bluff is present on both Facebook and Instagram, with a website in development.
