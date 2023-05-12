The Tulsa-based band, The House on Bluff, will make its second appearance at Blackbird on Pearl on Friday, May 26.
The show will include area bands, such as The Bad Jokes, Colton Leghorn, and Vincent Moore.
Blackbird on Pearl is at 1336 E. 6th St. in Tulsa. It can be found at www.blackbirdonpearl.com.
The House on Bluff includes Jon Malone on guitars, vocals, and songwriting; Tre’ Barnes on drums; and Lucas Bradley on bass and vocals. The trio brings a kinetic, melodically-layered sound into right now.
Jon Malone is available to appear or perform in any format with local media.
The House on Bluff is present on both Facebook and Instagram, with a website in development.
