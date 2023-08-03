MUSKOGEE – On Saturday, Aug. 5, the classic movie, “The Last Picture Show,” will be the lead for the double celebrations of Oklahoma’s last Roxy Theater turning 75 years old, and a memorial event for Muskogee raised movie and television star, Clu Gulager.
Gulager’s career spanned more than six decades and made more than 329 appearances in movies and television. Muskogee’s ROXY Theater opened Feb. 18, 1948, as part of the Procter and Marsh Theater chain. It operated for 18 years, closing in 1969.
The theater remained dormant until the late 1990s when interest in saving it grew local support. After renovation of its lobby and first floor, it reopened in August 2021 as an arthouse theater and multi-purpose venue. At its original opening, with its balcony, the Roxy boasted a 708-seat capacity. Today, its main theater floor can seat 314. A plan to remodel the two upper levels – balcony and offices – remains a part of the strategic planning for Oklahoma’s last Roxy Theater.
The doors will open Saturday, Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. for this two-tier celebration. Family and friends of the late Clu Gulager will speak and take questions at 6 p.m. followed by the showing of the short subject movie “Vic,” followed by the award winning “The Last Picture Show.” Birthday cake will be served. This is a sponsored event and is free and open to the public.
