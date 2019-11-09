Name and rank: Col. Thomas C. Jefferson, MD
Branch of Service: Army Medical Corps
Current location: San Antonio; Tahlequah
Age: 71
Family: Spouse, Valene Reese; children, Thomas Isaac Jefferson, Mary Moore, and Dale B. Jefferson; in-laws, Jim and Linda Reese.
Active duty campaigns: Desert Storm, 1991; Operation Iraqi Freedom, 2005-2006.
Education and-or specialty military training: Physician/Ethics Institutional Research board and human subjects training.
If retired or honorably discharged, list when that occurred; current occupation; and any hobbies or organizations: Retired 2014; reading and writing.
Special memory: The eight years I served as the medical ethics consultant to the Army Surgeon General were the height of the personal and military career (2005-2013).
