Name and rank: Col. Thomas C. Jefferson, MD

Branch of Service: Army Medical Corps

Current location: San Antonio; Tahlequah

Age: 71

Family: Spouse, Valene Reese; children, Thomas Isaac Jefferson, Mary Moore, and Dale B. Jefferson; in-laws, Jim and Linda Reese.

Active duty campaigns: Desert Storm, 1991; Operation Iraqi Freedom, 2005-2006.

Education and-or specialty military training: Physician/Ethics Institutional Research board and human subjects training.

If retired or honorably discharged, list when that occurred; current occupation; and any hobbies or organizations: Retired 2014; reading and writing.

Special memory: The eight years I served as the medical ethics consultant to the Army Surgeon General were the height of the personal and military career (2005-2013).

