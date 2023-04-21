When Andrew Lindroth is not performing with his band, he works as the official drumline instructor and assistant director for the percussion ensemble at Northeastern State University.
Lindroth was a part of the pop-punk group Goodfella and toured throughout the United States for seven years, before joining the alternative rock band Thru It All.
Thru It All has been a band for the past two years, but the drummer has only been a member since October 2022.
“It’s awesome because it’s a hometown band,” said Lindroth “You’re doing it with your best friends, and it’s not like we’re just playing music together. We’re playing music that we create together, and I think that’s probably the best part of being in the band with those guys.”
Before Lindroth joined the four-member group, he taught at Grand View School as the assistant music director for kindergarten through eighth-grade students from 2018-’21.
“It’s the same thing with college,” said Lindroth. “Now we’re working with more advanced players, so it’s a lot about progress [and] building relationships with them because you’re more than just a teacher to them, right? With our teachers, we’re everything to them, sometimes a second parent, but I take a lot of my teaching and my playing from the drumline stuff, I apply a lot of that to how I play and I like to make a mix of everything. I like to have a variety when I play.”
He said teaching at NSU and Grand View has really inspired him because it allows students to find a passion for music, which is the main thing he hopes his students take from him.
His pursuit in music was initiate by his father, who grew up as a drummer, like Lindroth, and is now head of the NSU music department. Lindroth first picked up his drumsticks during his first lesson with his dad in the fourth grade, but after learning that only sixth-graders could play the drums in the school, he waited a couple years to begin honing his craft.
“It’s all my dad,” said Lindroth. “All the influence and everything comes from growing up with him and him being my drum teacher and wanting to follow in his footsteps, but do a little better.”
Lindroth said his dream is to have his own drum studio, and he wants to create a community of drummers and percussionists.
“A lot of kids, especially in this day and age, a lot of them don’t have hobbies anymore,” said Lindroth. “A lot of them are on the iPads and iPhones, and that stems from my generation, too. So instead of sports – I know sports is big in Oklahoma, and I feel like the arts and music get pushed behind a little bit – I really want those kids who maybe don’t have an identity or who don’t do sports and maybe want to find an interest. Maybe it could be drums or music, and that’s why I continue to do that.”
Thru It All will be performing at Dewain’s Place April 28 at 9 p.m.
