Thunder from Down Under is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove, Saturday, Aug. 5.
Tickets went on sale June 9 at 8 p.m.
Known for their smoldering performances and chiseled physiques, Thunder From Down Under has become a global sensation, entertaining millions of fans with their explosive live shows. The group's talented dancers have earned a reputation as one of the most exciting and sought-after male revues in the world.
The 2023 Get Lucky World Tour promises to be an unforgettable experience, featuring brand-new routines, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, and dazzling costumes. Audiences can expect an up-close and personal encounter with the Thunder From Down Under cast, as they perform their signature dance moves and interact with fans throughout the show.
