MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Families on the hunt for weekend activities might find a creative outlet in Tinkerfest on Saturday.
Saturday’s event is sponsored by the Muskogee Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math — or STEAM — Center. Guests are invited to participate in a series of creative competitions, using provided supplies to complete a surprise task. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
“It’s just a fun little get together where we want people to come and kind of inspire their imagination,” said Muskogee STEAM Center President Josh Cotten.
The event is free to the public, but has limited seating. Only the first 250 registrants will be accepted. Those interested can register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tinkerfest-2020-registration-94919136693.
“It’s a really good chance to kind of be creative, and just kind of have a blast with it,” Cotten said.
The festival will have seven competitions in total, the STEAM Center president said — four main competitions and three smaller “flash” competitions. While this year’s contests remain under wraps, last year’s events ranged from building bridges to creating the best paper airplane, Cotten said.
“Last year, we had a competition that was a paper airplane competition, where you created your best paper airplane and we judged to see which could fly the farthest, and we gave out an award for that,” Cotten said. “Build a bridge competition. So, what we did is we had supplies on the table. People grouped together in teams, and they built a bridge out of the supplies on the table, and then we stacked books on top of it to see who could build the strongest bridge.”
Tinkerfest’s goal is to provide families with chance to creatively solve problems together, Cotten said.
“We try to keep it fairly boundary-less, with few rules — we just want everybody want to stretch their imagination,” Cotten said. “We wanted to give families the option to come out and have a fun time together, they’re interacting together, they’re creating together.”
