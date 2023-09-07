Members of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity take a break from putting up the set of the Tahlequah Community Playhouse’s production of “The Addams Family” to pose for a picture. Front row, from left, are: Seth Griffin. Back row: Kyron Tobey, David VanDonkelaar, Mason Hopfer, Stetson Dilbeck, Geral Brown, Anthony Vick, Ethan Keys, Kinley Wilson, and Darren Tobey. Not pictured is Garrett Ward.