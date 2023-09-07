Members of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity take a break from putting up the set of the Tahlequah Community Playhouse’s production of “The Addams Family” to pose for a picture. Front row, from left, are: Seth Griffin. Back row: Kyron Tobey, David VanDonkelaar, Mason Hopfer, Stetson Dilbeck, Geral Brown, Anthony Vick, Ethan Keys, Kinley Wilson, and Darren Tobey. Not pictured: Garrett Ward.
featured
TKE fraternity helps with TCP production
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Massage therapist arrested after offering 'extra' to undercover deputy
- MedWise still not open, despite earlier flap
- RV GOES PERMANENT: Three parks in Tahlequah area offer temporary, long-term abodes
- Penalties prove costly for Sequoyah’s opener
- Holiday Quilt Show brings 105 works into competition
- ENTERTAINMENT SPOTLIGHT: Disc jockey adds to resume with bar scenes
- TALE OF 2 HALVES: Tigers fall to Sapulpa 41-38 despite late lead
- Defendant files motion to dismiss murder case, says victim may have been Native
- TIGER PRIDE: TMS students show their school spirit at first pep rally
- Police Beat 9-5-23: Woman arrested after denying knowledge of passenger who fled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.