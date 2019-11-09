Name and rank: Specialist Tony Tedder

Branch of service: Army

Current location: Hulbert, Oklahoma.

Age: 51.

Family: Parents, Dan Tedder and Betty Lou Hendrickson; wife, Joyce Tedder; children, Tyler, Aleah, Dusty, ans Wyatt Tedder.

Active duty campaigns: Desert Storm, 1990-19991; 1st Cavalry Division 68th Chemical Company Recon Platoon.

Education, specialty military training: Nuclear/Biological/Chemical Recon School; mountaineering course in Korea.

If retired or honorably discharged, list when that occurred; current occupation; and hobbies or organizations: Honorable Discharge, 1991; construction superintendent; hobbies include raising cattle and playing guitar.

Special memory: Landing back on U.S. soil, and kissing the ground at Fort Hood, Texas; all of the training with brothers I will have for life; I wish I would have stayed active duty for life. Go Army!

