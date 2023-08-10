OKLAHOMA CITY – Thirteen artists will exhibit more than 50 pieces of original work in Oklahoma City during the 24th annual Traditional Cowboy Arts Association Exhibition and Sale presented by Mr. and Mrs. Kraig Kirschner, on exhibit Oct. 6, 2023, through Jan. 2, 2024, at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.
The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum has partnered with the TCAA to host its annual exhibition and sale since 1999 and showcases one-of-a-kind, handcrafted works exemplifying the finest skill in saddle making, bit and spur making, silversmithing, and rawhide braiding.
“Each Traditional Cowboy Arts Association member is a master of their discipline,” said Scott Hardy, silversmith and TCAA president. “Not only understanding function but the beauty and benefit of design and ornamentation. How, when brought together they surpass function, and in doing so, they not only give the owner pleasure but also break the barrier between function and art.”
For the second year in a row, artists will also offer for sale “Encore” pieces that have previously been held back for their personal collections.
Traditional Cowboy Arts weekend will begin with a preview cocktail reception, Friday, Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. followed by the live sale event on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m. and an after-sale celebration dinner.
Proxy service is available for buyers who cannot attend the sale and arrangements can be made by contacting a member of the development team at proxy@nationalcowboymuseum.org. All artworks will remain on exhibit and on sale through Jan. 2, 2024.
To view the catalog or attend the sale, visit nationalcowboymuseum.org/tcaa. Reservations are also available by contacting Hannah Forman at hforman@nationalcowboymuseum.org or 405-839-7094.
Event sponsors include presenting sponsor Mr. and Mrs. Kraig Kirschner and major sponsor Nadine and Alan Levin.
