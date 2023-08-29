OWASSO — Cherokee Nation and its businesses will celebrate the expansion of Cherokee Film Studios in Owasso.
Details regarding the tribe’s second soundstage will be shared during a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
The event is limited to invitation only, and will be at 16990 E. 116th St. North, Owasso, Oklahoma.
Cherokee Film Studios, Owasso Campus, is the first of its kind in Oklahoma and Indian Country, including a state-of-the-art xR, or extended reality, virtual production LED volume studio crafted with industry-leading software and hardware technologies.
The 27,000-square-foot facility is located on more than 4 acres within the Cherokee Nation reservation and includes dedicated studio spaces with accompanying edit suites, a control room, a pro-grade audio booth, crew and client lounges, as well as hair and makeup facilities to meet the growing needs of production in Oklahoma.
Cherokee Film aims to become a global production hub at the center of the film, TV and entertainment industry that champions diversity and inclusion for underrepresented voices.
