TULSA – Country sensation Ty Herndon is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable live performance at Track 5. inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Friday, Sept. 22.
The show is free to audiences and starts at 9 p.m.
Introduced to the country music scene in 1995, Herndon was suddenly known for his expressive and passionate style of music. Herndon’s debut single, “What Mattered Most,” soared to No.1 and earned the title “Song of the Year” from Music Row Magazine. The album of the same name saw a strong entrance on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, boasting record-breaking initial shipments under Epic Records Nashville. From 1995 to 2002, Herndon’s presence on the charts was formidable, with 17 singles charting, including three more No. 1 hits and several top 10 successes.
Beyond music, Herndon’s influence is harnessed for change and deeply connected to his fans. Joining Pivotal Moments Media in 2022 as a brand ambassador and flagship artist of Pivotal Records, Herndon’s impact continues to resonate throughout the industry.
For more information on Ty Herndon, visit https://www.tyherndon.com/.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
