NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Art of Wine is back Friday, July 21 with every wine lover’s favorite party with a purpose, “Uncorked!” benefitting Walton Arts Center’s arts education programming.
Patrons experience a wine wonderland as they move around Walton Arts Center sampling an endless assortment of wine while also savoring small bites from favorite local restaurants at the fun, casual “Uncorked!” event from 8-11 p.m.
New this year, if someone wants to be the first through the doors at “Uncorked!” they can add an express pass for $25 per person when they purchase their tickets, and get early entrance into the tasting at 7:30 p.m.
A limited number of early bird general admission tickets are available now at a discounted price of $80. Reserve Room Tasting tickets are also available now for $200 and include a dedicated private entrance and access to the Reserve Room with premier selections of wines and additional restaurant options.
Tickets can be purchased online at waltonartscenter.org, in person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office, or by calling 479-443-5600. Patrons must be 21 or older to purchase tickets.
