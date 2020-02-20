Words scrawled in a church classroom have become music for the University Singers of Northeastern State University.
The NSU select touring choir will present the Oklahoma premiere of "The Analogy of Being," 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul United Methodist Church. The concert is sponsored by the Muskogee Musical Arts Society.
"The Analogy of Being" was commissioned for NSU by Los Angeles composer Fahad Siadat.
NSU music department chairman Jeffery Wall called Siadat's work "a neat little work for mixed voices."
"It is text he found on a white board of one of the churches where he was working, presumably from a Bible study," Wall said. "Some of the text, at first glance, doesn't make sense out of context. So he set that artistically to music, as opposed to theological study."
Wall said the text "makes sense musically, for sure."
"Out of context of the Bible study, it's kind of an interesting way to view the text," Wall said. "I like the way he did it, in three parts."
The University Singers recently returned from Dallas, where they collaborated with the North Texas Children's Choir on a piece called "All Music Must Dance," Wall said. The groups sang the piece together at Dallas' Morton H. Myerson Symphony Center.
Sunday's Muskogee concert will be a reprise of their Dallas concert, Wall said. It will feature an eclectic mix of new 20th and 21st century music, including a piece from early 20th century French composer Lili Boulanger and a set of animal-related songs.
The concert's diversity continues with music from Venezuela and Cuba.
The University Singers have sung at St. Paul's before.
"Ineta Bebb has been gracious to us in the past, offering the use of the church and facilities for whenever we do our fall retreat," Wall said, referring to the church's music director. "We get our retreat together and we bring the University Singers to Muskogee to where it's away from the NSU campus enough to get students minds off the normal everyday things here."
The University Singers is NSU's premiere touring ensemble. It is made up of 22 students who auditioned.
"It's pretty much freshmen through seniors," he said. "They come from all walks of life, all majors, not just music majors."
If you go
WHAT: "The Analogy of Being."
WHO: University Singers from Northeastern State University.
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2130 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ADMISSION: Free.
