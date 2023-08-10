FORT SMITH, Arkansas – Fast-rising melodic rockers Venrez are back with a new single and upcoming live dates.
Buckcherry/Venrez show dates include: Aug. 12, at the The Filling Station in Grand Island, Nebraska; Aug. 13, Alliance Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Aug. 15, Butler Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Aug. 16, Vetter Stone Amphitheater, Mankato, Minnesota; Aug. 18, Armory, Brainerd, Minnesota; Aug. 19, Arcada Theatre, St. Charles, Illinois; Aug. 20, Des Plaines Theatre, Des Plaines, Illinois; Aug. 22, Fox Theatre, Hays, Kansas; Aug. 23, TempleLive, Fort Smith, Arkansas; Aug. 25, Country River Club, Tyler, Texas; Aug. 26, The Backyard, Waco, Texas; and Aug. 27, Haute Spot, Cedar Park, Texas.
The single “Each and Every Day” featuring Jane’s Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins and mixed by Malcolm Springer was just delivered to rock radio and was No. 3 most added for the Billboard Rock Indicator Chart. The song is the follow up to “Show Me,” which previously hit No. 16 on the Billboard Rock Indicator Chart. Both tracks are taken from their current EP, "Purgatory Awaits," released via Pavement Records. The EP features four songs with Jane’s Addiction’s Stephen Perkins on drums. The band will be playing a set of U.S. tour dates this August, supporting Buckcherry.
“The new radio single, 'Each And Every Day,' lyrically has an important message regarding what dangers government overreach can cause,” said the group’s singer, Ven. “Musically it simply rocks like no other Venrez song we have recorded, and is one of the 4 tracks on the EP which Stephen Perkins from Jane's Addiction played drums on. This track is one of my favorites to play live.”
Rounding out the band is Jason Womack on guitar and backing vocals, Gabe Maska on bass, and Victor Singer on drums. In the past, Venrez has opened for Alice Cooper, Slash, LA Guns, Buckcherry, Fuel, Hardcore Superstar, Michael Schenker, and Enuff Z'Nuff.
For more information, go to www.venreztheband.com.
