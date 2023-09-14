TULSA – The front man of Motley Crue, Vince Neil, is returning to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Friday, Jan. 12, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $49.50 and go on sale Sept. 15.
Spanning from classic Motown to the sounds of hard rock, Neil’s passion for music ignited in his early years while growing up in Compton, California. As a teenager, he sharpened his skills with local bands, discovering his talent for captivating audiences with his vocals and stage presence.
In 1981, reuniting with his high school friend Tommy Lee, he cemented his place in rock history by forming Motley Crue. Neil’s voice has belted out some of the most iconic rock anthems of a generation, including chart-toppers like “Wild Side,” “Shout at the Devil,” “Home Sweet Home,” “Kickstart My Heart’,” and many more.
Motley Crue’s 34-year journey featured multiplatinum albums, over 22 chart-topping singles, 100 million album sales, and global tours, including sold-out shoes at the world’s largest venues. While “The Final Tour” marked the end of Motley Crue’s era in 2015, Neil’s passion for music remains steady, as he embarks on the “The Legacy Continues Tour.” Beyond the stage, Neil is a businessman with restaurants and his own tequila and vodka brands, and his philanthropic efforts, notably the Skylar Neil Memorial Foundation, have raised millions to combat cancer in memory of his daughter.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
