MUSKOGEE – Visit Muskogee has announced it will host the Family Motor Coach Association International Area Rally at Hatbox Field/Event Center in May 2024.
The rally, scheduled from May 17-20, 2024, will attract RV enthusiasts and their families from across the nation.
Known for its scenery, hospitality, and history, Muskogee is an ideal destination to showcase the best of Oklahoma and welcome FMCA members. The rally serves as a celebration of the RV lifestyle, bringing together RV enthusiasts, industry experts, and exhibitors.
"We are thrilled to be selected as the host city for the FMCA International Area Rally. Muskogee boasts a rich heritage, scenic beauty, and a friendly community," said Tammye Howell, executive director of tourism. "We are confident that FMCA members will have an incredible experience exploring our city, connecting with fellow RV enthusiasts, and creating lifelong memories."
The rally will take place at Hatbox Field/Event Center, a renowned aviation facility with a storied past. Nestled amidst the landscapes of Muskogee, this historical airfield offers ample space to accommodate the diverse range of activities planned for the event. Attendees can anticipate seminars, exhibits, entertainment, and networking opportunities with industry professionals and fellow RV enthusiasts.
With its culture, natural beauty, and a wide array of attractions, Muskogee promises an unforgettable experience for FMCA rally attendees. From visiting the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame to cruising the scenic Illinois River, exploring museums showcasing rich history, and indulging in world-class dining and shopping options, Muskogee offers something to delight visitors.
Visit Muskogee, in collaboration with local partners, is committed to ensuring that the FMCA rally delivers an exceptional experience for all attendees. As the event approaches, additional details about the schedule, registration process, and local attractions will be available on the official FMCA and Visit Muskogee websites.
