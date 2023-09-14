NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – New this season Walton Arts Center is bringing The Comedy Zone to Northwest Arkansas.
Walton Arts Center’s 240-capacity Starr Theater provides the perfect space The Comedy Zone shows. Seating includes a mix of cabaret tables and tiered theater seating that allows audiences to experience an intimate, club-like atmosphere and get up close and personal to the laughs and the action.
Shaun Jones will be the first to take The Comedy Zone stage on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Jones has been featured on BET’S “ComicView," Starz “1st Amendment Stand Up,” and Robert Townsend’s “Partners In Crime: Next Generation.” He also appeared in the 2003 movie "Shade" starring Jamie Foxx and Sylvester Stallone.
Opening for Jones is seasoned stand-up comedy veteran, Jim Holder. With an attitude aimed at making people laugh, Holder hits close to home with his deceptively friendly, yet cynical descriptions of everyday subjects.
The Comedy Zone promises audiences big laughs from some top-notch comedians including Jones, Andy Woodhull, Greg Morton, Tammy Pescatelli, Dave Williamson, and Michael Palascak throughout the season. These are some of the country’s hottest rising comedians who have been featured on shows such as Comedy Central, HBO Comedy, Netflix, Hulu, and many more.
This Comedy Zone is a fun night out for everyone, so patrons should not miss their chance to catch a show. Tickets are $21 for tiered seating and $31 for cabaret seating and can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.
Additional performances include:
• Andy Woodhull made his debut in 2014 on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and later went on to perform on many other TV shows. A performance by Woodhull will take place Friday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.
• Best known for his performance on “America’s Got Talent,” Greg Morton wowed the judges became one of the funniest names in comedy. Morton will be dazzling audiences on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
• Audiences loved Tammy Pescatelli’s performance on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” and she is bringing that same humor straight to NWA. Pescatelli will perform on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
• Dave Williamson’s second comedy album, “Trying My Hardest,” reached No. 1 in the iTunes charts for comedy, he is also known for his love of BBQ. Williamson will perform Thursday, Feb. 29 at 7:30 p.m.
• With his uncanny ability to relate to audiences, Michael Palascak’s sharp, personal humor promises to give big laughs. Palascak’s hilarious performance will be on Thursday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m.
