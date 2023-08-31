NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Walton Arts Center and the producers of the musical phenomenon SIX have released details about their daily digital ticket lottery.
SIX lottery tickets will be available for all performances by visiting www.luckyseat.com.
For every performance of SIX, a minimum of 20 tickets will be available for $30 plus a $6 fee through Lucky Seat. Only one entry per person per performance will be allowed.
Users will have the option to select the dates and times they would like to enter for a chance to win these discounted tickets. Winners can get up to two tickets.
To enter, patrons will need to create an account at www.luckyseat.com The lottery is open now and will close on Friday, Sept. 8 at 10:30 a.m. Drawings will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, and will continue throughout the day as needed.
The selected winner will be notified via email with details about how to purchase and the purchase deadline. Winners must purchase tickets online with a credit card using the purchase link attached in the winner’s notification email before the purchase deadline.
From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power. This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over.
The cast features Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard, and Sydney Parra as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jana Larell Glover, Taylor Pearlstein, Cassie Silva, and Cecilia Snow. All casting is subject to change.
SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021-2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score – music and lyrics – and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.
SIX is written by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey, scenic design; Tony Award-Winner Gabriella Slade, costume design; Tim Deiling, lighting design; and Paul Gatehouse sound design. The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original U.S. casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is general manager, Sam Levy is associate producer, and Lucas McMahon is U.S. executive producer.
SIX is produced in the United States by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.
Limited tickets for SIX are on sale now and range in price from $71-$108. Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.
Show days and times include Sept. 12 and 13 at 7 p.m.; Sept. 14 at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sept. 15 at 8 p.m.; Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sept. 17 at 2 p.m.
