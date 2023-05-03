I really don’t expect anyone to remember what I wrote last month.
But so you know, I’m in the middle of a personal change of heart concerning the end times. Prior to this, writing several columns mentioning the Rapture made me feel unsettled. The twinge of uneasiness in my spirit forced me to reexamine what I’ve believed all these years.
After doing a little research, I’m more convinced than ever that I’ve been wrong for years, and that most of the Rapture narrative I could so easily give you proof-texts for in the past is just plain counterproductive to God’s will. We do pray “Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done on earth…." I only have so much space available so can’t go into extensive proofs, but here are the main points.
Revelation 1:1, the revelation of Jesus Christ – not of the anti-Christ – which must shortly come to pass. Note that the early church believed most of Revelation was fulfilled in A.D. 70 by Emperor Nero whom they called “the Beast,” with Jerusalem being destroyed at that time. It was centuries later — the 1800s — when Christians began to associate the book of Revelation with the catching away of the church.
Mark 9:1: “And Jesus said, 'Verily I say unto you that there be some of them that stand here which shall not taste of death till they have seen the Kingdom of God come with power.'”
King Jesus made his triumphal entry into Jerusalem riding on a donkey rather than a mighty steed, but there is no doubt about his being the king they had been longing for. Rome itself fixed a sign on his cross “The King of the Jews." And wherever a king reigns, there is his domain.
His kingdom is the stone supernaturally cut out of the mountain that rolled onto and completely destroyed the figure in Nebuchadnezzar’s dream – Daniel 2 – representing world-ruling Babylonians, Medo-Persians, Greeks, and Romans. Jesus’ kingdom “became a great mountain and filled the whole earth.”
This ties in perfectly with Acts 3:19-21, but we have overlooked an extremely important phrase – in fact, a game-changer, a narrative changer, a theology changer. Are you ready for this? “For He must remain in Heaven until the restoration of all things has taken place.” That’s The Passion translation.
The Amplified reads “whom heaven must keep until the restoration of all things….” and the Berean Study Bible seems to agree: “Heaven must take him in until the time comes for the restoration of all things….”
Most denominations teach that things on earth will get worse and worse until Jesus comes to rescue us. But 2 Timothy states evil men and seducers – in the church – will get worse and worse, but they won’t succeed because believers will see through them. What I see is a glorious church growing in power and influence until the earth is restored. To what? Maybe the Garden of Eden. But we can’t believe that because we look at a sick, wimpy church that has no power over anything. Most of us think it’s God’s will because we don’t know the Word.
We don’t know that God gave humans dominion over the earth. Oh sure, Adam lost it to Satan, but Jesus bought it back. Glory Halleluia! The church had rather teach that all power and spiritual gifts ceased than to confront our lack of power. Hosea saw it 700 years before Christ and we’ve learned very little since: “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge” (Hosea 4:6).
How about it, church leader? Are you teaching the uncompromised Word of God?
Linda House is a member of New Life Worship Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.